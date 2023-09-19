CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint in unincorporated Sacramento County. Here’s where and when

The California Highway Patrol is holding a DUI and license safety checkpoint on Thursday evening in the South Sacramento area, according to a Monday news release.

Patrol officers will be stationed around westbound 47th Avenue at Steiner Drive — in the Lemon Hill area of unincorporated Sacramento County — starting at 9 p.m. on Sept. 21. Two hours before the checkpoint, officers will release the exact location, according to the news release.

“The goal of the CHP is to ensure the safe passage of every motorist through proactive enforcement and education,” the news release stated.

The checkpoint is part of the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Administration. Officers at the DUI checkpoint will provide both enforcement and education to drivers.

It is legally required for law enforcement to announce DUI checkpoints to the public before they happen, The Bee previously reported.

DUI penalties

Motorists who are charged with a first time DUI offense face fines and penalties of $13,500 on average, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Driving under the influence includes alcohol, cannabis and some medication use.

