CHP to conduct DUI and license checkpoint in Stanislaus County. Here’s where and when

Modesto-area California Highway Patrol officers are conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint within the unincorporated area of Stanislaus County Thursday night.

The checkpoint will be set up in north Modesto between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m, according to a CHP news release. Along with signs of impairment, officers will be looking for proper licensing. The department will release the exact location closer to the checkpoint time.

It is legally required for law enforcement to announce DUI checkpoints to the public before they happen, The Bee previously reported.

Out of all DUI enforcement strategies, checkpoints are the most effective, the release said. Research shows DUI-related crashes can be reduced by up to 20% when “well-publicized” checkpoints and patrols are conducted routinely.

How much can you get fined for a DUI offense?

Driving under the influence can include jail time and DUI classes, according to the release. It can also cost more than $15,000 in fines and other expenses.

“Not to mention the embarrassment when friends and family find out,” the release said.

