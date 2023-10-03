CHP: Delano teen on pocket bike killed

Oct. 2—A 16-year-old Delano teen who was riding a pocket bike west on Cecil Avenue east of Driver Road was struck by a vehicle at 7:36 p.m. Saturday and died, the California Highway Patrol reported Monday.

He was hit by a 17-year-old boy who was driving a 2019 Ford at an unknown speed when he was struck and ejected from the pocket bike, the CHP reported. The Ford continued in a northwesterly direction, hitting a wooden pole before stopping in a dirt field.

The driver of the Ford was taken to Adventist Health Delano with a complaint of pain, while his 18-year-old passenger was not hurt. Both are from Delano.

The CHP said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.