CHP investigates crash on Highway 99 in Modesto that left Sacramento man dead

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred early Saturday after a Saturn sedan veered off Highway 99 and crashed into a tree in Modesto.

The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. on northbound SR-99, north of Woodland Avenue, according to a news release from the CHP. The 42-year-old driver of the Saturn, a man from Sacramento, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man was headed north on the highway in the slow lane when he veered to the right and onto the shoulder, the release said. The Saturn went down an embankment before hitting the tree.

No other vehicles were involved.

It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were factors, according to the CHP. The man was not wearing a seat belt.

“The CHP would like to remind all motorists (that) seatbelts, when worn properly, have the ability to save your life when involved in a traffic collision,” the agency said in the release.