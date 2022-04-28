CHP investigating crash involving Merced police patrol vehicle, authorities say

Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle collision involving a Merced Police Department patrol vehicle in Merced on Thursday.

Officers responded to the collision that occurred at about 9:45 a.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and West 14th Street, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Zuniga.

The CHP said the Merced police officer was driving southbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Way in the No. 2 lane when the vehicle was t-boned by a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta traveling westbound on West 14th Street.

Zuniga said the driver of the Volkswagen stopped at a posted stop sign before continuing into the intersection and colliding with the patrol car driven by the male officer.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way does not have a stop sign at that intersection according to the CHP.

Zuniga said no injuries were reported to the driver of the Volkswagen and neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected as being a factor.

According to Merced police Lt. Emily Foster, the Merced police officer suffered minor injuries in the collision and self transported to a medical office.

According to the CHP, the collision remains under investigation.