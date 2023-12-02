CHP investigating Highway 160 fatal crash near Clarksburg in Sacramento County

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision Friday after a vehicle went off a rural road and crashed into a tree in southwest Sacramento County.

The crash was reported about 6:15 a.m. in the area of Highway 160, also known as River Road, and Scribner Road, just east of the Sacramento River near the town of Clarksburg.

The vehicle heading north reportedly went down an embankment and struck a tree, according to CHP online dispatch records.

It’s unclear how many people were in the vehicle. Officials at the CHP’s South Sacramento office were not immediately available Friday afternoon to provide additional details about the crash.