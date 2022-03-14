CHP joins investigation into Anderson day care center crash

Crews remove a car that crashed into a day care in Anderson, injuring 19 children and one staff member. The vehicle crashed into the day care around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

The California Highway Patrol has joined the investigation to piece together what led to a vehicle crashing into a day care center in Anderson that sent 19 children to various hospitals from Redding to Sacramento.

Anderson Police have asked the CHP's Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team, known as MAIT, to assist in the investigation into what led to the crash shortly before 2:30 p.m. March 3.

The SUV hit the Great Adventures Christian Preschool at Balls Ferry Road and Martha Street, police said.

The MAIT team has specialized training and technology to help police in the investigation "to identify the crash dynamics of the involved vehicle. This portion of the investigation takes a great deal of time and analysis," police said in a Facebook post.

"So they (the CHP) can help us out with a lot of that data and information, and hopefully we can determine, eventually, speeds and all kinds of crash data," Anderson Police Chief Jon Poletski said Monday.

Courtney Dearman, 20, of Anderson was identified Monday as the driver of the Suzuki SUV that crashed into the Great Adventures Christian Preschool at the corner of Balls Ferry Road and Martha Street, police said.

"The driver of the collision has not been charged with a crime, however due to public records requests we are required by law to release the driver’s name," Anderson police posted on its Facebook page.

Anderson Police Chief Jon Poletski said five of the injured children were taken to the hospital by their parents.

The other 14 children were taken to various hospitals, including Shasta Regional Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center in Redding, St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff and UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

Anderson police said Monday all of the children have been released from local hospitals.

Firefighters stand in front of the Great Adventures Christian Preschool and Daycare in Anderson where a woman crashed her vehicle into the day-care center around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022. Anderson police said 19 children and one employee went the hospital. All were released except two children who went to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

There were also two staff members working when the Suzuki SUV hit the side of the building shortly before 2:30 p.m., police said.

A portion of the investigation includes video footage of Dearman's route from a local restaurant and video footage from inside the eatery, police said.

"We are confident alcohol did not play a factor in this collision," police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Anderson Police Department at 530-245-6526.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: CHP joins investigation into Anderson day care center crash