CHP K-9 ‘Beny’ finds narcotics, firearm during Fresno County traffic stop

A 34-year-old Seattle man was arrested after an officer and his K-9 partner found 10 pounds of fentanyl and a loaded handgun after a traffic stop in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 2009 Toyota Highlander driven by Mailon Moradel was stopped for defective lighting and following too close near Panoche Road on northbound Interstate 5 about 6:14 p.m. March 25, according to CHP officer Eric Zuniga.

The officer noticed factors that led him to believe the driver was engaged in criminal activities, the CHP stated.

CHP K-9 Beny was directed to sniff the exterior of the vehicle and alerted the officer to the odor of narcotics.

A search of the Toyota revealed the fentanyl and a gun hidden in natural voids of the right and left rear quarter panels.

Moradel was taken into custody on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and possessing a loaded and operable firearm while possessing a usable amount of a controlled substance.