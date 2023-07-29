CHP K-9 finds fentanyl during Fresno County traffic stop. Here’s how much and its worth

A traffic stop led to a big bust that saw two people arrested this week in Fresno County, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP said a sergeant stopped a 2023 Jeep Cherokee on suspicion of a traffic violation at 8 p.m. Thursday on northbound Interstate 5 at Russell Avenue.

During the stop, the sergeant believed the two suspects were engaging in criminal activity.

CHP K-9 Shei was deployed to the exterior of the Cherokee, officers said, leading to the seizure of 6.5 pounds of fentanyl after a positive strong odor of narcotics. The drugs were found inside a backpack and are worth at least $286,000, CHP said.

A 3-year-old child was also inside the vehicle.

Diana Isela Leyva-Pacheco, 22, and Daniel Rosas-Gomez, 23, both of Seattle, were arrested and booked into the Fresno County jail on suspicion of drug-related charges, the CHP said.

Charges include possession of fentanyl for sale, transportation of fentanyl across noncontiguous counties and felony child endangerment.

The child was taken into protective custody and turned over to CPS.

The CHP said the fentanyl recovered has the potential to kill 1.5 million people. The Fresno High Impact Investigation Team assisted with the case.