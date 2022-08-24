CHP locates more than 80 pounds of cocaine located during Valley traffic stop on I-5

A Washington man was arrested earlier this month after an officer located more than 80 pounds of cocaine hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic stop near Mendota, according to California Highway Patrol.

At 1:47 p.m. Aug. 11 a CHP officer and K-9 “Shei” stopped a blue 2017 Nissan Rogue along Interstate 5 at Nees Avenue for a vehicle code violation, according to Merced area CHP Officer Eric Zuniga.

During the stop, the officer obtained written and verbal consent to search the vehicle from the driver, identified as Umar Ovalle, 35, of Des Moines, Wash., Zuniga said.

The officer located what the CHP referred to as a “sophisticated compartment” that had been built beneath the driver and passenger seats.

The officer gained access to the compartment an located about 88 pounds of cocaine, according to a CHP news release. Authorities said the vehicle’s registered owner was not present and the driver reportedly claimed the narcotics.

According to the CHP, Ovalle was found to be wanted by U.S. Marshals on a warrant for drug trafficking.

He was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, transportation of a controlled substance across non-contiguous counties and possession or use of false compartment to transport a controlled substance, according to the the release.