CHP looking for damaged sedan suspected of killing pedestrian, 26, in Auburn hit and run

Authorities are looking for a dark-colored sedan suspected of killing a 26-year-old man Tuesday in a hit-and-run in Auburn.

The sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 49 when it collided with a pedestrian near the intersection with Bell Road at 1:13 a.m., the California Highway Patrol’s Auburn office said.

Fire personnel attempted life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The involved vehicle that struck the pedestrian fled the scene immediately after the crash,” according to a news release.

The CHP said witnesses described the vehicle as a dark-colored sedan with front-end damage.

The Placer County coroner will release the identity of the deceased after notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call CHP’s Auburn office at 916-663-3344.