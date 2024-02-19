A man was killed over the weekend when investigators said he walked in front of a vehicle on Interstate 5 south of Redding, the California Highway Patrol said.

The fatal collision was reported around 4:30 a.m. Saturday on southbound I-5 north of Knighton Road.

According to the CHP, the driver of a 2011 Kia Soul was driving south on I-5 when he saw a man in dark clothes walk from the right shoulder of the freeway into the lane in front of his SUV.

More: Oregon teen arrested on Interstate 5 after Shasta sheriffs seize 2.2 pounds of fentanyl

"The driver slammed on his brakes but was unable to avoid a collision with the pedestrian. The driver immediately pulled his vehicle to the right shoulder and advised CHP dispatch of the collision," the CHP said in a news release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being held pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the SUV was not injured but his vehicle received major damage, the CHP said.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: CHP: Man killed on I-5 south of Redding after walking in front of vehicle