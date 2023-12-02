CHP: Man wanted after fatal hit-and-run in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is wanted after allegedly being involved in a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday early morning in Porterville, the California Highway Patrol said on Friday.

Officers say they were dispatched to Avenue 8 for a hit-and-run crash resulting in fatal injuries on Wednesday, Nov. 28 around 5:51 a.m.

CHP says preliminary investigation indicates a female pedestrian was walking southbound across Avenue 8, west of Road 208, on her way to work. A Chevrolet Silverado of GMC Sierra pickup was traveling eastbound on Avenue 8 when the left front of the pickup truck struck the pedestrian.

Subsequently, officers say the pickup fled the scene eastbound on Avenue 8. The driver was described as a Hispanic male approximately 30 years of age. The pickup was described as an extended cab or quad cab Chevrolet Silverado of GMC Sierra.

CHP Porterville encourages anyone with information regarding this case to contact them at 559-784-7444.

