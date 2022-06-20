Man killed in Father’s Day Clovis crash, injuring his family, identified

New details regarding a suspected DUI crash in Clovis that killed a father and injured his family on Father’s Day were released by law enforcement on Monday.

The deceased victim was identified as Ashton Mckiearnan, 41, of Madera.

Narayana Zerr, 35, of Clovis was named as the man arrested for suspected felony DUI driving and other allegations.

Zerr remained in jail on Monday afternoon, with bail set at $93,500, said Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tony Botti.

CHP Officer Traci Gallian said the victim’s injured wife, who wasn’t named Monday morning, is also 41 years old. Their injured children were described as a 2-year-old and 1-year-old.

Gallian said one of the children sustained major injuries, including broken bones, and the other moderate injuries. She didn’t know if they were still hospitalized on Monday morning.

The fatal accident happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday around Ashlan and Sunnyside avenues in the Tarpey Village area.

Mckiearnan was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

CHP said Zerr was driving a black truck that crossed over into the eastbound side and slammed head-on into the family’s Nissan sedan. The investigation remains ongoing.