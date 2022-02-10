CHP: Off-duty Ventura County sheriff's deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash

An off-duty deputy with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office was arrested last week after an alleged DUI crash that sent a victim to the hospital with serious injuries, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

The off-road accident was reported around 5:11 a.m. on Jan. 30 on unincorporated land north of Guiberson Road and west of Torrey Road. The area is south of Piru in a field on private property near the Santa Clara River bottom.

Officer Ryan Ayers of the CHP's Moorpark office said the agency responded because the crash occurred on private property in an unincorporated area. Ventura County Fire Department personnel and ambulance crews also responded.

CHP officers found a Polaris RZR all-terrain vehicle overturned in the field. The passenger, a 54-year-old Fillmore man, had been transported by a private party to Ventura County Medical Center before officers arrived.

Investigators determined the solo-vehicle rollover launched the passenger from the ATV. The man was not wearing a helmet or seat belt and suffered severe head trauma, according to Ayers. His condition wasn't available Wednesday.

The 46-year-old deputy driving the ATV declined medical attention at the scene. CHP officials conducted a DUI investigation and arrested him on suspicion of multiple charges, including DUI causing bodily injury, a felony. He was booked into county jail and was released the next day on bond.

The Star does not generally name felony suspects until they have been formally charged by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. As of midafternoon Wednesday, no charges had been filed, court records indicated.

Sheriff's Capt. Cameron Henderson said the deputy was not on active duty at the time and had no active assignments within the sheriff's office. The deputy had been in the process of retiring from the department after a nearly 20-year career, Henderson said.

"There's nothing to suspend him from because he's not currently working," Henderson said of the deputy's employment status.

The deputy is due to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on the morning of Feb. 16, online jail records show.

The accident remains under investigation by the Moorpark-area CHP office. Anyone with information can call 805-553-0800.

Ayers wanted to remind ATV riders that helmets are required during use as are seatbelts, if installed.

