CHP officer, K-9 find large amount of suspected fentanyl pills during stop near Los Banos

A driver was arrested recently during a Merced County traffic stop after an officer and his K-9 located suspected narcotics hidden inside the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 5:10 p.m. March 30 the officer initiated a traffic stop on a 2013 Acura TL along northbound Interstate 5, north of Highway 152 near Los Banos for a tinted windows violation, CHP Officer Eric Zuniga said.

During the stop the officer observed factors which led him to believe Sergio Angulo Leon, 28, of Phoenix, Ariz., was engaged in criminal activity. After obtaining consent to search the vehicle, CHP K-9 Bruce performed a sniff of the car and alerted the officer to the odor of narcotics.

A search of the Acura revealed about 26 pounds of pills suspected to contain fentanyl which were located behind the trunk liner, according to a CHP news release.

An open package of soap was also located in the vehicle but officers were not able to confirm if it was an attempt to mask the odor of narcotics, the CHP said.

Angulo Leon was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of narcotics for sale, transportation of narcotic controlled substance and transportation of narcotic controlled substance between counties, according to jail records.

He remains in custody in lieu of $2 million bail.

A 28-year-old Phoenix man was arrested after a California Highway Patrol officer and CHP K-9 found about 26 pounds of pills suspected of containing fentanyl during a Merced County traffic stop, according to the CHP. Image courtesy of California Highway Patrol.

A 28-year-old Phoenix man was arrested after a California Highway Patrol officer and CHP K-9 found about 26 pounds of pills suspected of containing fentanyl during a Merced County traffic stop, according to the CHP. Image courtesy of California Highway Patrol.