CHP officers find 55 pounds of suspected cocaine, heroin during Fresno County traffic stop

A driver and passenger were arrested earlier this month during a Fresno County traffic stop after California Highway Patrol officers reported finding around 55 total pounds of cocaine and heroin.

On Nov. 12 at 2:15 p.m. an officer initiated a traffic stop on a silver Nissan Sentra for speeding along northbound Interstate 5 at Russell Avenue, just west of Firebaugh, according to CHP officer Eric Zuniga.

A CHP social media post said the officer noticed several factors which led him to believe the driver and passenger were engaged in criminal activity.

During the stop, CHP K-9 “Bruce” was called upon to conduct a sniff of the vehicle’s exterior and alerted the officer to the odor of narcotics, the CHP said.

The officer searched the vehicle and located what CHP described as an “aftermarket compartment” built into the floor of the vehicle.

During a search of the compartment, the officer located about 40 pounds of suspected cocaine as well as about 15 pounds of suspected heroin, according to the release.

The driver, Eduardo Coronel, 32, of Salem, Ore., and passenger Ivan Toro Pena, 28, of Sherwood, Ore., were arrested on suspicion of possession for sale or purchase for sale of a controlled substance and transportation of a controlled substance, according to Zuniga.