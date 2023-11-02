CHP officers arrest four suspected of carjacking along Interstate 15

California Highway Patrol officers arrested four people suspected of carjacking a motorist whose vehicle was disabled along Interstate 15 near Mountain Pass.

The incident occurred at about 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, along southbound I-15 south of the Mountain Pass Commercial Vehicle Inspection Facility in the Barstow CHP office area.

Authorities stated that the suspect vehicle, with four occupants, stopped behind the disabled motorist. Two suspects then exited their vehicle, assaulted the victim, and stole the victim’s vehicle.

Officers attempted to stop the stolen vehicle for a traffic infraction without knowledge of the carjacking. The suspect did not yield, and a pursuit was initiated, the CHP stated.

During the pursuit, the suspect rammed the patrol vehicle, pushing it past the off-ramp. The suspect then exited onto Baker Boulevard, authorities said.

The CHP officer broadcasted information about the incident and terminated the pursuit. Additional CHP officers responded and located the stolen vehicle at a gas station in Baker. The two occupants in the suspect vehicle were detained without incident.

The stolen vehicle was located crashed and abandoned on surface streets near I-15. The two suspects who assaulted the victim and initially stole the victim's vehicle were stilloutstanding, the CHP said.

A CHP K9 and air resources were utilized to search for the suspects. After a lengthy, 9-hour search of the area by a CHP helicopter and multiple officers on foot, including the K9, the two outstanding male suspects were located hiding in the open desert.

When located, one suspect refused to comply with officers' commands. CHP K9 "Boomer" was deployed, and the suspect sustained bite injuries to his left arm during the apprehension, CHP officials said.

All four suspects were arrested, and three were jailed for multiple felony violations related to this incident. The fourth suspect was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and will ultimately be booked into jail for multiple felony violations.

The carjacking victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Their condition is unknown. No CHP officers were injured, authorities said.

The suspects and the victim were not identified, and no further information was available.

