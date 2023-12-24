CHP: One person dies in fiery crash on SR-94

SAN DIEGO — One person is dead after a fiery crash involving multiple vehicles on SR-94 Saturday morning.

The first calls went out around 8:51 a.m. Saturday for reports of a multi-vehicle accident on SR-94 westbound, near the I-805 connector, and a car that exploded into flames.

California Highway Patrol traffic incident logs report a vehicle fell off the transition from SR-94 eastbound to I-15 northbound, landing in the westbound lanes of SR-94, hitting other vehicles. That impact sparked a fire.

CHP logs state one person died in the accident. They were not identified by authorities as of Saturday evening.

Caltrans closed SR-94 west immediately following the crash Saturday morning; traffic was detoured onto I-805. That stretch of highway remained closed for hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

A signage pole was also hit during the accident, CHP reports. No other details were immediately available on the accident.

