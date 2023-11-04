Suspect arrested after CHP pursuit in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — A man suspected of leading authorities on a pursuit Friday through several areas of San Diego County was arrested.

Around 5:40 p.m., SkyFOX was over the chase on Interstate 5 southbound in the Del Mar area.

The suspect then led California Highway Patrol on Interstate 805 southbound, where an unknown black vehicle appeared to try to run the suspect’s car off the road.

The pursuit continued onto surface streets in Kearny Mesa and Serra Mesa, ultimately ending in a residential community in the Linda Vista neighborhood.

The suspect’s vehicle circled the community in Linda Vista several times in an escape attempt. but struck a spike strip laid out by law enforcement. The spike strip strike caused the suspect’s vehicle to crash into an embankment next to a home.

The suspect exited the vehicle and starting running from officers. While he was running, the suspect tumbled down a hill, but bounced back up and continued to run.

However, CHP later located the suspect. Around 6:25 p.m., FOX 5 captured the arrest of the suspect.

It is unknown what prompted the pursuit at this time.

