CHP in pursuit of driver in suspected stolen big rig

Authorities with the California Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a driver in a suspected stolen tractor-trailer big-rig truck out of Bakersfield Wednesday night.

The suspect led CHP in pursuit on the southbound 5 Freeway, near the 405 Freeway interchange shortly after the pursuit was initiated. The driver later transitioned onto the eastbound 134 Freeway.

Hitting speeds of around 70 miles per hour, the big rig was seen swerving from side to side on the freeway.

The suspect later made his way to the eastbound 210 Freeway toward San Bernardino County where officers successfully deployed a spike strip in the Claremont area, blowing out the front tires on the big rig.

In Rancho Cucamonga, the big rig caught fire. The driver exited the vehicle and fled.

He was taken into custody not long after.

The big rig was fully engulfed in flames as the fire department was responding and Sky5 was forced to return to base.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.