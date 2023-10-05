CHP retail theft 'blitz' nets 23 suspects in northeast Bakersfield

Oct. 4—Twenty-three people were arrested Saturday during a one-day "blitz" operation focused on deterring retail theft at East Hills Plaza in northeast Bakersfield.

A news release Wednesday from the California Highway Patrol said the agency coordinated the effort with local retailers including Walmart and Target.

CHP reported the 23 suspects were arrested and booked into Kern County Jail on suspicion of crimes including organized retail crime, shoplifting, grand theft, petty theft, resisting arrest, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of collapsible batons, drug possession and criminal conspiracy. None of the suspects were identified in Wednesday's release.

It said a total of 206 items were recovered with a combined value of $4,080.65.

The agency encouraged anyone with information about retail theft to contact its Central Division Organized Retail Crime Task Force by email at CHP-ORCTF-Central@chp.ca.gov.