CHP: Sanger man dies in early morning head-on crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Sanger man has died after colliding head-on with a truck early Sunday morning in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 5:30 a.m., a 30-year-old man from Sanger was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox eastbound on Highway 180, west of George Smith Road. At the same time, a 2017 Toyota Tundra was traveling westbound on Highway 180, west of George Smith Road.

For reasons yet to be determined, investigators say the Chevrolet went from the eastbound lane into the westbound lane colliding head-on into the Toyota.

As a result, officials say the 30-year-old man sustained fatal injuries from the collision. The driver and passenger of the Toyota were transported to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Detectives do not believe alcohol or drugs are a factor in the collision.

