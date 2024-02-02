CHP: Santa Clara man arrested for possession of 20lbs of crystal meth in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Santa Clara man has been arrested in Fresno County after officers allegedly found approximately $181,000 in crystal methamphetamine in his vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers say on Wednesday at 2:50 p.m., a Central Valley CHP K-9 sergeant conducted an enforcement stop on a 2013 Honda Civic for a traffic violation around the area of northbound I-5 at Russell Avenue.

During the contact, officers say it was determined the driver was unlicensed. While conducting a vehicle inventory before impounding the Honda, officers located approximately 20 pounds of crystal methamphetamine inside a plastic tote in the trunk compartment of the Honda.

CHP identified the driver as 24-year-old Juan Carlos Jimenez of Santa Clara and said he was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine for sale and the transportation of methamphetamine across noncontiguous counties.

Officers say the case was turned over to the Fresno High Impact Investigation Team, a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Initiative, upon the suspect’s arrest.

