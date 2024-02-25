CHP says Sunday traffic collision on 118 was fatal

This file photo shows a shield on the uniform of a California Highway Patrol officer at the state Capitol in Sacramento.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a traffic fatality on Highway 118 near Somis Sunday morning.

The collision occurred just before 10 a.m. at the highway’s intersection with Aggen Road.

Few details of the accident were available but a CHP log indicated at least one person died. A helicopter initially called to the scene was canceled.

This story could be updated.

