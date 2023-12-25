Update: CHP looking into death along Highway 99 in Modesto

The California Highway Patrol is looking into the death of a man on land just off Highway 99 near downtown Modesto.

Just after 11 a.m. Monday, emergency responders were dispatched to what the CHP traffic incident information page initially identified as simply a “fatality” south of the Kansas Avenue off-ramp.

CHP Modesto area spokesman Officer Tom Olsen said the death did not involve a collision. Rather, a woman sleeping in a tent awoke to find her 40-year-old boyfriend unresponsive. She called 911, and medical responders pronounced the man dead at the scene, Olsen said.

The CHP is investigating because the death occurred on state property, Olsen said. He was told by an officer on scene that the tent was on land by the Tuff Shed business near the Sixth Street on-ramp to the highway.

The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.