CHP seeking tips about decade-old cold case about hit-and-run death of ex-KHSD police chief

Apr. 24—The California Highway Patrol renewed its call Monday for tips to help solve a decade-old cold case involving the fatal hit-and-run of a former Kern High School District's chief of police.

Steven Alvidrez was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with his wife on June 17, 2011 just before midnight when he was hit by another vehicle on Highway 99, south of Delano, the CHP reported.

Alvidrez died at the scene, while his wife, Ramona, suffered major injuries. The driver fled and hasn't been identified since.

"We are calling on the public to help us bring justice to the Alvidrez family," Capt. Vince Pagano, commander of the Bakersfield CHP office, said in a statement. "Every piece of information, no matter how small, can make a difference in solving this case. As we observe National Crime Victim's Rights Awareness Week, we want to remind everyone (that) crime victims have the right to justice. We (will) work with our law enforcement partners to do everything we can to ensure that the rights of our victims are upheld, and justice is served."

Tips should be directed to CHP by calling 661-396-6628.