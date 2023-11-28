CHP seeks witnesses to Yuba County motorcycle crash

Nov. 27—The California Highway Patrol said it is seeking witnesses to a Yuba County accident on Saturday that involved multiple motorcycles and resulted in a major injury for one Yuba City rider.

According to an accident report from the CHP, two motorcycles near the front of a pack of riders crashed and went down in the center divide of State Route 70 in Yuba County at around 1:10 p.m. on Saturday. During that time, 68-year-old Carl Grimes, who was driving a 2005 Harley-Davidson, was traveling north in the no. 1 lane on State Route 70 approaching Saddleback Drive with the pack of riders.

The report stated that Grimes applied his brakes, but lost control and was ejected onto the roadway. As a result of the accident, Grimes suffered major injuries and was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville. According to the CHP, he was wearing safety equipment.

The CHP said "several motorcycles" and a sedan were stopped at the scene when officers arrived.

"While the officers were making sure the scene was safe to work in, a large majority of the stopped vehicles left the scene, including the other two crashed motorcycles and the alleged sedan that was reportedly involved with the first two motorcycles that went down," the report stated.

Officials said two witnesses were contacted, but the CHP is asking anyone who saw the crashes and left the scene prior to the CHP being able to contact them to call 530-645-6200 during normal business hours. Officials said the CHP Chico dispatch can be called after normal hours at 530-332-1200.