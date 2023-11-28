CHP: State Route 99 crash earlier this month leads to fatality

Nov. 27—Officials with the California Highway Patrol said that a Yuba City man who suffered major injuries as a result of a crash on State Route 99 in mid-November, succumbed to his injuries and died about four days later.

According to the CHP, a 23-year-old male passenger of a 2007 Toyota Yaris sustained major injuries during a crash on Nov. 15 that led to his death on Nov. 19. The Placer County Sheriff's Office identified that Yuba City man as Jadyn Davon Fife.

Fife, according to information from the sheriff's office sent to the Appeal, died a day before his 24th birthday.

On Nov. 15 at about 8:40 p.m., 20-year-old Gurninder Singh Rai was driving a 2020 Freightliner semitrailer north on State Route 99 in the no. 2 lane as he approached Bogue Road in Yuba City, according to an accident report. The 2007 Toyota Yaris driven by 21-year-old Dominic McKibbon of Wheatland was driving south on State Route 99 in the left turn lane and was turning left to eastbound Bogue Road, the report stated.

As McKibbon's vehicle was making the turn, the semitrailer collided with the right front of the Toyota, which caused it to overturn north of the intersection causing all northbound and southbound lanes to be blocked, according to the CHP.

Fife, who was a passenger in the Toyota, was "critically injured" and airlifted to Sutter Roseville Medical Center in Roseville, the CHP said. McKibbon, the driver, suffered "what appeared to be moderate injuries" and was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville, the report stated. McKibbon was later moved to UC Davis Medical Center's trauma care unit for further treatment.

At about 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 19, Fife died at Sutter Roseville Medical Center, the CHP said.

As a result of the crash on Nov. 15, State Route 99 was closed for four hours for cleanup.

"The crash is still under investigation. Drugs or alcohol were not considered a factor in the crash," the CHP said.