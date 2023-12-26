Update: CHP still looking for public’s help to find Modesto fatal hit-and-run driver

California Highway Patrol officers are asking for the public’s help to find the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on Christmas Eve.

Officers are looking for a 2006-09 black Toyota RAV4 with damage to its front right side that may look like the vehicle in the photo that accompanies this story.

The collision happened at about 5:10 a.m. on the southbound side of Highway 99, just north of Beckwith Road. Officers found the man on the west shoulder but were unable to locate an associated vehicle.

The man died at the scene. His identity had not been released as of Tuesday morning, pending the notification of his next-of-kin.

Anyone with information related to the collision is asked to contact Officers Norseen of Mitchell at 209-545-7440. Those who want to remain anonymous may call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 866-602-7463.