CHP: Suspect flees three-car collision in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a man fled a three-car collision in Fresno Wednesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 6 p.m. they responded to a reported multi-car collision on Central Avenue just east of Clovis Avenue.

Upon arrival, responding officers say they learned the driver believed to be at fault fled the scene.

Investigators say the suspect was traveling westbound on Central Avenue when he crossed over into the eastbound lanes. As a result, he collided with a Ford F-150 and a Volvo SUV.

Detectives say they suspect the driver may have been under the influence, but cannot confirm as he has not been located yet.

Officials say only the two occupants of the Volvo reported complaints of pain, but ultimately no one was transported to a hospital.

This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

