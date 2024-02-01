Here’s what CHP thinks caused a 9-vehicle collision at Interstate 80 split in West Sacramento

Muddy conditions in Yolo County may have snarled traffic over eastbound Interstate 80, causing a nine-vehicle crash Thursday just east of the Yolo Causeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It started about 7:40 a.m. when three vehicles collided with one another, blocking two lanes just as Interstate 80 splits with the Highway 50 portion of the Capital City Freeway.

The crash grew, involving four or five vehicles, the CHP said in its incident log. Ten minutes later, a total of nine vehicles had crashed, six of which were left inoperable, the CHP said.

It’s unclear what led to the pile-up and whether it was a chain reaction; multiple tow trucks were called in and the roadway was cleared by about 8:30 a.m.

A spokesman for the CHP’s Woodland office was expected to provide more information later Thursday morning.