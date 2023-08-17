CHP vows to continue crackdown of smash-and-grab retail crimes in Fresno, Central Valley

California Highway Patrol officials vowed Wednesday to continue a statewide crackdown on retail theft gangs after an operation in Fresno and Kern counties resulted in the arrest of 51 persons and recovery of thousands of dollars in merchandise.

The “blitz operation,” entailed collaboration between CHP detectives and private security officers on Sunday and Monday when more than $58,000 in merchandise was recovered. Stores involved in the operation included the Walmart Supercenter at West Shaw and North Brawley avenue. The supercenter was recently the scene of a shooting and stabbing.

1,200 arrests

CHP Assistant Commissioner Ceto Ortiz and Rodney Ellison, Commander of the Central Division, said that the statewide effort has resulted in more than 1,200 arrests.

In addition, the blitz operation resulted in the recovery of $30 million in merchandise, and launched almost 2,000 investigations into the organized crimes.

Ortiz said stopping the smash-and-grab tactics of retail thieves is a top goal of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“Unacceptable”

“When you have more than 50 people arrested (in Fresno), that’s good police work,” said Ortiz. He noted that an “unacceptable” viral video of a flash mob looting Southern California stores has caught the attention of the CHP, as it did that of the general public.

Ortiz said the best role the public can play in reducing the crimes is to “be a good witness” to aid in the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators.