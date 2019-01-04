Is Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CPH:CHR) A Smart Pick For Income Investors?

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. Historically, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CPH:CHR) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 2.1%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Chr. Hansen Holding in more detail.

5 checks you should do on a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

How well does Chr. Hansen Holding fit our criteria?

The company currently pays out 50% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect CHR’s payout to increase to 77% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 2.2%. Moreover, EPS should increase to €1.98. The higher payout forecasted, along with higher earnings, should lead to greater dividend income for investors moving forward.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. The reality is that it is too early to consider Chr. Hansen Holding as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 8 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

Relative to peers, Chr. Hansen Holding has a yield of 2.1%, which is on the low-side for Chemicals stocks.

Next Steps:

If Chr. Hansen Holding is in your portfolio for cash-generating reasons, there may be better alternatives out there. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. There are three relevant factors you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for CHR’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for CHR’s outlook. Valuation: What is CHR worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CHR is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

