Chris Brown denies being anti-semitic after dancing to new Kanye West track

Chris Brown has denied accusations that he is anti-semitic after he was filmed laughing and dancing to Kanye West’s controversial new song “Vultures”.

On Sunday night (26 November), West, singer Ty Dolla $ign and rapper Bump J gave a surprise performance of their latest single during Lil Durk’s show at nightclub Blu in Dubai.

A clip of the moment emerged after it was shared on the club’s Instagram. In the footage, Brown can be seen nodding his head along to the beat as he stands next to West, who sings along to his lyrics: “How am I antisemitic? I just f***ed a Jewish b****.”

Brown, 34, has received a wave of criticism on social media for appearing to laugh at the “Flashing Lights” artist’s explicit lyrics.

The “Under the Influence” singer responded to the backlash that night, writing on his Instagram Story: “In no way, shape or form am I antisemitic!!! I’m pro life and I make music for the entire world.

“So please do not get tricked into thinking I spread hate or am kool [sic] with it,” Brown added. “This is for the millions of young kids that look up to me and my [sic] be confused.”

Kanye West, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla Sign, Bump J, Vory, Cyhi The Prynce and more listening to Ye’s song "Vultures" at his party in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/Itl7wF0Uxt — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 24, 2023

Last year, West’s career faced severe damage after he made a string of anti-semitic remarks in various interviews and social media posts.

In October 2022, Adidas ended its years-long partnership with him, distancing itself from the “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous” comments he made about Jewish people as well as the Black Lives Matter movement.

The end of his lucrative deal with the sports company caused West to lose his billionaire status overnight.

West is currently rumoured to be married to former employee Bianca Censori. He shares his four children – North, 10; Saint, seven; Chicago, five and Psalm, four – with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Brown has also been a figure of controversy since he pled guilty to felony assault of his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

Earlier this year, he brought his Under The Influence tour to the UK, marking the first time that Brown had headlined a solo tour in the country since 2010.

In August, Brown was nominated in the Best R&B category for his feature on Chlöe’s “How Does It Feel”.

As the nominees for Best R&B were read out at the September awards ceremony, cameras on Selena Gomez showed her scrunching her nose at the same time Brown’s name was read.

Brown ended up losing the category to SZA’s “Shirt”.