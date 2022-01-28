Chris Brown sued for £14 million for allegedly drugging and raping woman on yacht

(Getty Images)

Chris Brown is being sued for £14 million over allegedly raping and drugging a woman.

According to documents reviewed by XXL Mag, the 32-year-old singer is being sued for allegedly assaulting a woman, referred to as Jane Doe, on a yacht that was parked at rapper Diddy’s Star Island estate in Florida.

The woman, who is a choreographer, dancer, and musician, claims that she was invited over to Diddy’s house by Brown after he overheard her speaking to his friend on a call.

The defendant said that the “Go Crazy” singer already knew who she was and he had heard her music.

In her lawsuit, Doe claims that she and Brown were on a yacht when he offered her a drink. She remembers feeling “a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness” after the singer filled her glass for the second time.

The suit also claims that Doe began to feel disoriented and “physically unstable” after that point.

Soon after that, Doe alleges that Brown took her into a bedroom on the boat, shut the door behind them, took off the bottoms of her swimsuit, and began kissing her, despite her attempting to tell him to stop.

Once Brown was finished, the suit claims that he verbally announced that he was “done.”

On the next day, he contacted Doe insisting that she uses a Plan B in order to terminate any potential pregnancy, which she claims she did.

The Independent has contacted Brown’s representatives for comment.

Doe’s attorney’s Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck told TMZ that she didn’t report the rape to the police before as she was embarrassed by the situation.

The lawyers also said that they’re “committed to victims being heard and would urge anyone with information to contact them.”