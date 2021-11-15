Chris Christie blames Trump for Jan. 6 Capitol attack
The former governor of New Jersey and author of "Republican Rescue" also tells "The View" why the members of the GOP still pushing false 2020 election claims are "playing to the base."
His contempt charge is good news for Congress, but it’s probably not the first in a wave of similar prosecutions.
According to the book, Trump floated ripping off his dress shirt to reveal a Superman shirt underneath, but that plan was scrapped.
Steve Bannon surrendered to the FBI on two criminal contempt charges leveled against him for refusing to cooperate with the select committee probing the Capitol riot.
Never-before-published documents about the firing squad and execution workers at the Department of Corrections reveal what prison officials are hiding from South Carolinians — and how that secrecy could violate the law.
Fox NewsFox News anchor Chris Wallace repeatedly grilled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Sunday over what he perceived to be hypocrisy from the state’s right-wing leaders’ stance on vaccine mandates.Last month, in response to the White House announcing that workers of large companies will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly, GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order banning “any entity” in the state from enforcing a vaccine mandate. On top of that, Abbott also
Kelly, a retired four-star Marine general, served as Trump's second chief of staff from mid-2017 to early 2019.
The Department of Defense will respond "appropriately" to a decision this week by the Oklahoma National Guard to rescind the Pentagon's requirement for service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.Driving the news: "We are aware of the memo issued by the Oklahoma Adjutant General regarding COVID vaccination for Guardsmen and the governor’s letter requesting exemption. We will respond to the governor appropriately," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told Axios in a statement.Get market news worthy
“It’s all about transparency, so the American people can judge for themselves,” Meadows griped about Rod Rosenstein in 2018.
Former President Donald Trump is amping up his battle against “RINOs, sellouts, and known losers" who voted in favor of the infrastructure bill
Don’t be fooled by the $1.75 trillion price tag on Biden’s domestic policy proposal. It will cost way more. | Letters to the Editor
China's recent displays of military activity and development have alarmed members of Congress and the Pentagon alike, but according to a former Reagan administration official, no one in office today has the right approach to keeping China at bay.
Saudi Arabia has granted citizenship to a group of expatriates including doctors, clerics and academics, becoming the second Gulf Arab state to introduce a formal naturalization programme for foreigners with exceptional skills this year. The announcement follows a royal decree issued last Thursday which grants citizenship to "experts and exceptional global talents" who will contribute to the growth of the kingdom under its ambitious reform plans, state news agency SPA reported last week. Foreigners in Saudi Arabia usually have renewable visas valid for only a few years and tied to employment.
MANILA (Reuters) -Philippine voters were bracing on Sunday for more drama in a presidential race that already features a "Bong" vs "Bongbong" match-up and a potential 11th-hour challenge by President Rodrigo Duterte against his own daughter for the No. 2 post. Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, a Duterte loyalist, registered https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/daughter-philippine-president-duterte-files-candidacy-vp-poll-body-2021-11-13 on Saturday to run for president after withdrawing from the vice presidential race, pitting himself against rivals including Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, son of the late dictator. Sara Duterte-Carpio, who had been expected to run to succeed her father - who is barred by the constitution from seeking re-election - instead registered for vice president.
New York City Police officials have labeled an activist a domestic terrorist after he warned the mayor-elect there would be riots and “bloodshed” if the […]
Esper said he thought he would be fired after he gave a press conference opposing Trump on invoking the Insurrection Act against protesters in DC.
Donald Trump argued in an interview with the ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl that GOP leadership didn't do enough to stay in the White House.
Rudy Giuliani was locked out of the White House until he called Trump directly and the president had him cleared for entry.
Guinea's junta leader Mamady Doumbouya said his country could "solve" its own problems, just days after the ECOWAS grouping of West African states hardened its stance against Conakry.
Rep. Adam Schiff said Sunday he has no regrets hyping the infamous Steele dossier now that Special Counsel John Durham has further discredited the already debunked document.
Anadolu AgencyHAMBURG–Germany is scrambling to deal with a raging fourth wave of COVID-19 as the country this week recorded its highest number of cases yet amid flatlining vaccination rates, fractured political decision-making, and an increasingly radical anti-vaccine movement.More than 16 million people aged 12 or above—around a third of the country’s population—remain unvaccinated, according to Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s disease control agency, and health minister Jens Spahn has publicly