Chris Christie Caught On Hot Mic Trashing Nikki Haley With 4 Blistering Words

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie started his Republican presidential campaign last June by going scorched earth on former President Donald Trump.

Just before Christie announced Wednesday that he was suspending his campaign, he went scorched earth on rival GOP candidates Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis on a live microphone.

Christie then announced his campaign exit at a town hall event in Windham, New Hampshire.

Christie had previously described Haley as “smart” but had also criticized the former South Carolina governor as being “unwilling to offend anyone by telling the truth.”

On Wednesday, the microphone captured Christie telling someone named Wayne that Haley’s presidential bid would fail miserably.

“She’s gonna get smoked, and you and I both know it,” Christie said. “She’s not up to this.”

And even though Christie’s anti-Trump campaign hardly won over anyone even vaguely Republican, he bragged that he did pretty well considering he got only $12 million in donations, compared to the hundreds of millions collected by Haley and DeSantis, the Florida governor.

“I mean, who’s punching above their weight and who’s getting a return on their investment?” he said.

Christie also predicted Trump would easily win the Iowa caucuses on Monday.

The former governor also said that a “petrified” DeSantis had called him, but the mic cut off before he could serve up more tea.

You can hear the remarks below.

Chris Christie is caught on a hot mic ahead of his expected announcement that he's dropping out of the presidential race:



He says Nikki Haley is "gonna get smoked" and a "petrified" Ron DeSantis called him. pic.twitter.com/fGOFEtVDHn — The Recount (@therecount) January 10, 2024

As often happens in these situations, many people on X (formerly Twitter) had thoughts about Christie’s comments.

This fuck up is the single best way to end your campaign lol https://t.co/PznyGp5dmj — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) January 10, 2024

Could this be anymore awkward for Chris Christie, when he’s about to suspend his campaign?



Can he actually endorse anyone now as a result??? https://t.co/yFQ2P3aOBl — Matthew Joyce (@ItsMatthewJoyce) January 10, 2024

Christie 3:16: Arrive, Raise Hell, Leave https://t.co/aEuAm5uO7C — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) January 10, 2024

Christie sounds on hot mic like he does all the time...if we can get over the fugazy gotcha value re haley...the valuable part is the first...that his party rejected what he was telling them despite it being truthful. https://t.co/DNEHlhCStB — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) January 10, 2024

HuffPost reached out to the Christie, Haley and DeSantis campaigns for comment, but no one immediately responded.

However, DeSantis posted a tweet that addressed one part of Christie’s hot mic remarks (spoiler alert: not the part where he was mentioned).

I agree with Christie that Nikki Haley is “going to get smoked.” — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 10, 2024

But his post didn’t get the response he probably wanted.

Fascinating, what about that other thing he said https://t.co/IMf9XNSAyM — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) January 10, 2024

Do you agree that you’re petrified? https://t.co/O7RhQoEnlK — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) January 10, 2024

DeSantis and his staff really seem to think they have something here.



Meanwhile, Chris Christie didn’t mention DeSantis in this context because he’s not even relevant to the conversation of whether he will *get* smoked. DeSantis is already smoked. https://t.co/CpAGwy3Jj5 — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 10, 2024

yeah sure draw attention to the hot mic tape where he says you’re going to lose and you’re scared lmao



Garbage campaign https://t.co/zDxUxc7Ez1 — “Are you Conor from Twìtter?” (@conorjrogers) January 10, 2024

