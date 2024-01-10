Chris Christie is out of the 2024 presidential race. Nick Saban is hanging up the headset at Alabama. A deadly winter storm walloped the East Coast. And Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the leader of the Palestinian Authority.

Hey there, it's Spencer. Let's dig into Wednesday's news.

But first, we'll take you inside "Baichella," the mind-blowing, Beyoncé-themed 13th birthday party that took over social media. 👑 🐝

Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here.

🚨 Chris Christie drops out, Nick Saban retires 🚨

A couple of late-breaking updates for you, loyal Short List readers!

First, Chris Christie is dropping out of the presidential race. The former New Jersey governor had positioned himself as the leading critic of Donald Trump in the presidential primary. He ended his campaign just hours before his GOP rivals Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis are set to take the stage for a debate in Iowa.

Also, legendary Alabama football coach Nick Saban is retiring, according to reports from ESPN and The Athletic. Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches ever, and he built the Crimson Tide into a modern-day dynasty. His seven national championships ― six with at Alabama and another with LSU ― are the most by any coach in college football history.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie at the fourth GOP debate on Dec. 6, 2023.

Winter storm soaks East Coast; arctic blast in the forecast

Flood warnings and wind advisories were active from New Jersey up through Maine on Wednesday as a deadly winter storm continued to dump rain across the region, delaying traffic, closing schools and knocking out power to thousands of households. And that's just a teaser for what's to come: By Friday, cold air equivalent to true arctic air will reach the central U.S., with temps failing to climb above zero in many spots by Sunday, according to AccuWeather. Plus, a "bomb cyclone" blizzard could hit the Midwest next week, and the East Coast could see its first real snowstorm in years.

See where the power is out on this these national maps

A woman yells in frustration at vehicles, telling them not to come down her flooded side street in Hampton, New Hampshire, on Wednesday.

What everyone's talking about

Blinken meets with Palestinian President Abbas

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Wednesday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, pursuing talks aimed at allowing Abbas' Palestinian Authority to play a key role in governing the Gaza Strip. Blinken's trip to the West Bank come after a day of talks with Israeli leaders who have shown little interest in heeding a global outcry for a two-state solution to the conflict. Also complicating matters: Many Palestinians view the authority, which administers the Israeli-occupied West Bank, as a corrupt puppet of Israel. The Gaza Health Ministry says more than 23,000 Palestinians have died since Oct. 7, the day Hamas-led attacks killed more than 1,200 Israelis in border communities.

Four flashpoints that could spark a wider war in the Middle East

Demonstrators are confronted by Palestinian Authority security forces during a protest against the visit of Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Ramallah, West Bank, on Wednesday.

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.

Hard-line Republicans balk at spending deal

House Speaker Mike Johnson's handshake agreement to fund the government has sparked outrage from fellow Republicans, as the clock ticks for Congress to avert a partial government shutdown. Over the weekend, Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer came to an agreement for federal spending caps for the next fiscal year. But the House’s most conservative members – who championed Johnson’s ascension to the speakership last year – expressed disappointment that the deal lacks the deep spending cuts they seek. Texas Rep. Chip Roy, of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus, declined to rule out moving to oust Johnson from the speakership.

A break from the news

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chris Christie, Nick Saban, winter storm: Wednesday's news