Chris Christie enjoys modest bounce in presidential poll after fierce attacks on Trump

Chris Christie has enjoyed a modest bounce in support since announcing his Republican presidential campaign with a series of blistering attacks on former President Donald Trump.

The former New Jersey governor, who has trashed Trump as a “three-time loser,” scooped 7% backing in a survey of New Hampshire GOP voters, which is up from nothing in a previous survey before he threw his hat in the ring.

Trump remained dominant in the poll, scoring 44% to extend his potent lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who slumped from 18% to 12%.

Most of Christie’s newfound support appeared to come from those who previously backed either DeSantis or favorite son Gov. Chris Sununu, who had 17% in the last New Hampshire poll before he announced he would not launch a White House run.

The poll marks a breakthrough of sorts for Christie, who plans to focus on New Hampshire, the first-in-the-nation GOP primary state.

While other rivals have avoided criticizing Trump, Christie has staked his campaign on stopping his onetime friend from getting back to the White House.

“He’s a failure. He’s a failed leader,” Christie told Fox News on Wednesday. “He failed us by losing the House, by losing the Senate, and by turning over the White House to Joe Biden.”

Christie’s campaign believes the Granite State offers his best chance to shake up the race, with Trump-skeptical independents and Democrats permitted to participate. He may largely look past Iowa where conservative evangelical Christians dominate the first Republican caucus state.

Behind Christie, the poll showed Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., former Vice President Mike Pence and ex-UN Ambassador Haley trailing the race.