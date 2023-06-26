Chris Christie Fact-Checks Trump's 'Absurd' New Claim In Wicked Takedown

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie bashed former President Donald Trump after he told a D.C. crowd he was “indicted for” them.

Christie, who is facing off against Trump to become the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, took aim at the former president after he defined an indictment from “radical left Democrats” as a “great badge of courage” at a Faith & Freedom Coalition conference over the weekend.

“I’m being indicted for you. And I believe the ‘you’ is more than 200 million people that love our country. They’re out there and they love our country,” said Trump before the crowd cheered him on.

Trump: I’m being indicted for you pic.twitter.com/6RboRDHc1w — Acyn (@Acyn) June 25, 2023

Christie, who endorsed Trump’s 2016 campaign and was a Trump ally before the Capitol riot, slammed the remarks during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week.”

“He had the audacity to say that he got indicted for us. Now I don’t know how it benefited the American people for him to take highly sensitive intelligence and secret documents out of the White House to stonewall the government on returning them for over a year and a half to subject himself to a raid by the FBI even though they had asked him voluntarily to return this stuff,” Christie said.

“And, to then be subject to an indictment which is obviously going to be one of great trouble for the country because no one wants to see this happen. Donald Trump says that’s for us? It’s absurd.”

