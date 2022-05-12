Chris Christie Hits Donald Trump Where It Hurts

American City Business Journals

The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) is listing jobs in preparation for its relocation of some California operations to Orlando's Lake Nona community. The Burbank, California-based theme park giant has two Walt Disney Imagineering job postings on its site directly referring to relocation to Orlando in two years: "The team will relocate to Orlando, Florida in late 2024." Here are the two jobs posted and a brief description from each listing: New experience development executive: A leadership role within Walt Disney Imagineering charged with expanding Disney reach and growth by developing innovative experiences for new markets and new consumer segments.