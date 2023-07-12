Chris Christie Hits Piers Morgan With A Blunt Trump Reality Check On Live TV

Piers Morgan tried to sell Donald Trump as some kind of foreign policy mastermind ― but former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) wasn’t having it.

The former president has bragged of his close friendships with dictators and autocrats, including North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Morgan said on “Fox News Tonight” that the U.S. never went to war under Trump and that no dictators “pulled any stunts” during his presidency.

“Was there a bit of method to Trump’s madness in the way he dealt with these people in that people thought he was crazy but actually maybe the unpredictability of Trump kept people like Putin and Kim Jong Un in their boxes?” Morgan said.

Christie ― who is challenging Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination ― stepped in with a reality check.

“I don’t think by calling Kim Jong Un a great guy he stopped him from continuing to develop missile technology that now allows those missiles to reach the United States,” Christie said. “That happened on Donald Trump’s watch.”

Putin, he said, continued to build his military in anticipation of a strike on Ukraine.

“He doesn’t answer for that, either,” Christie said. “And he doesn’t answer for holding back military aid from Ukraine to try to get dirt on Joe Biden.”

