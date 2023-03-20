Chris Christie Nails Donald Trump's Strategy As The Law Closes In

83
Ron Dicker
·2 min read

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who once had Donald Trump’s ear, tried to get inside the former president’s head on Sunday. (Watch the video below.)

Asked to analyze Trump’s behavior in predicting he’ll be arrested this week for the Stormy Daniels accusations and urging supporters to protest, the onetime Trump confidant said: “The circus continues.”

“He only profits and does well in chaos and turmoil,” Christie said on ABC’s “This Week.” “And so he wants to create the chaos and turmoil on his terms.”

But Christie predicted Trump won’t be able to overcome the bad optics of being arrested. The Manhattan District Attorney is said to be nearing an indictment of Trump for a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her silent about their alleged affair before the 2016 election.

Trump himself said the arrest would come Tuesday. CNN reported the former president expects the legal battle “to help him politically.”

“Being indicted never helps anybody,” said Christie, a former federal prosecutor.

“I don’t think there’s many Americans who don’t believe that Donald Trump had an affair with Stormy Daniels, and that don’t believe that he paid her money at the end of the campaign to keep it quiet. So, I don’t think that the American people probably see this as a huge crime,” Christie said.

“But the vision of a former president of the United States being processed, fingerprinted, mugshoted — you know, what else do we expect Trump to say … than to say it helps his campaign? But being indicted, I don’t think it ever helps anybody.”

