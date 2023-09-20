Chris Christie Pinpoints The Very ‘Worst Part’ Of Bombshell Trump Report

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie highlighted what he believes to be the most egregious allegation in a new report about Donald Trump.

“The worst part of the report is not, believe it or not, in my mind, that he did this on the back of classified documents,” the former New Jersey governor toldFox News’ Neil Cavuto on Tuesday.

“The worst is when he called that assistant when she was going to go before the grand jury and said, “You don’t know anything about my boxes, my boxes of documents.”

“That is active witness tampering. That’s an act of obstruction of justice,” he added.

ABC News reported on Monday that a longtime assistant to the former president told federal investigators that Trump wrote to-do lists for her on White House documents with visible classified markings.

Trump allegedly told the former aide, Molly Michael, “You don’t know anything about the boxes,” after learning the FBI wanted to interview her last year.

The New York Times corroborated ABC News’ reporting on Tuesday.

A Trump spokesperson told ABC News that the story lacks “proper context” and Trump “did nothing wrong.”

Trump, the leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination, was charged with dozens of felonies in March over his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

He is also accused of obstructing the investigation and efforts to retrieve the documents stored at his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Watch Christie’s Fox News appearance below.

Related...