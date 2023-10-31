Chris Christie predicts big trouble for Donald Trump: 'He's going to be convicted'

WASHINGTON - Chris Christie is stepping up his taunting of Donald Trump , saying that the former president is heading toward a criminal conviction - thanks to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Meadows' cooperation with prosecutors in the federal 2020 election theft case is nothing but trouble for defendant Trump, Christie said Tuesday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

"This is deadly. It's done," Christie said. "He's going to be convicted. It's over."

Christie is a former federal prosecutor who is familiar with cases like these.

The former New Jersey governor, who is challenging Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said he wanted to warn GOP voters against supporting a candidate who could wind up as a convicted felon headed to prison.

Charged with conspiring to steal the 2020 election, Trump's federal trial is scheduled to start in March − after Republican delegate contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina that could seal the nomination for the former president.

Trump faces similar charges in Georgia, where no trial date has been set. The former president has also been indicted in connection with a hush-money case in New York and a classified documents case in Florida; both of those trials could also take place in 2024.

ABC News said Meadows has told Special Counsel Jack Smith and his prosecutors that "he repeatedly told Trump in the weeks after the 2020 presidential election that the allegations of significant voting fraud coming to them were baseless, a striking break from Trump's prolific rhetoric regarding the election."

A federal indictment essentially charges Trump with trying to steal the 2020 election from President Joe Biden, including with claims of voter fraud that he knew to be false.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chris Christie's take on Donald Trump: 'He's going to be convicted'