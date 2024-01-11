How Chris Christie quitting GOP presidential run could boost Nikki Haley — and hurt Trump

Chris Christie was polling in the mid-single digits in the Republican presidential race and is hated by a majority of GOP primary voters over his fierce criticism of former President Donald Trump.

So why could the former New Jersey governor’s decision to end his campaign dramatically scramble the race in favor of rival Nikki Haley, with unpredictable consequences for Trump?

Even though Christie didn’t endorse Haley and even derided her in a hot mic moment on the way out, his departure will likely turn the Jan. 23 New Hampshire primary into a serious dog fight between her and Trump.

Christie’s independent and moderate supporters are almost certain to shift to Haley’s camp, although some may stay home.

Underlining that scenario, a CNN poll showed Haley trailing Trump by just 7%. When Christie’s supporters in that same poll are reassigned to the candidates they identified as their second choices, Haley and Trump score 40% each.

If Haley could stun Trump in New Hampshire, there is a more than four-week gap after that race before the next major contest in South Carolina on Feb. 24.

“Then it’s off to the races as the sole primary challenger to Trump with momentum at her back,” wrote Dan Pfeiffer, co-host of Pod Save America and a former political strategist for former President Obama.

“Trump’s entire campaign is built on inevitability,” Alex Stroman, a South Carolina GOP strategist, told the News. “A dent in his armor in New Hampshire could set up a battle royal in South Carolina and beyond.”

Not everyone is sold.

“Christie offered no roadmap on how to beat Trump,” GOP analyst Doug Heye noted.

Trump would remain a strong favorite to beat Haley even in her home state and an overwhelming frontrunner to win the nomination to face President Biden in the November general election.

But a loss in New Hampshire, especially one fueled by independents who can vote in the Granite State contest, would spark a month of tough questions about his chances of winning a general election against President Biden.

A Trump setback — the first in a Republican primary since 2016 — could also drive the volcanic Trump to unload on Haley with unpredictable consequences.

DeSantis, who has been beset by sinking poll numbers for months, has virtually staked his campaign on a strong showing against Trump in Iowa, which now seems unlikely.

His strategy also strongly depends on knocking out Haley and other rivals as soon as possible to set up a two-man race with Trump. In such a race, DeSantis could hope to peel off some of Trump’s conservative backers while winning the backing of almost all those who dislike the former president.

That is now a very far-fetched scenario with DeSantis polling fifth in the anemic mid-single digits in New Hampshire, leaving him with a much narrower path to stay competitive.

Haley, on the other hand, has set expectations quite low in Iowa. So she could even gain some momentum if she comes close to beating DeSantis for second place.

Haley also has much less to lose if DeSantis stays in the race longer. That’s because most of DeSantis’ supporters are still open to backing the MAGA leader and a big chunk of them might stick with Trump in a two-person race between him with Haley.

The potential uncertainty on the GOP side after New Hampshire could unfold as Trump’s legal woes likely deepen and his trials on 91 felony charges draw nearer.

His trial in the federal election interference case spearheaded by Jack Smith is scheduled to start on March 3, the day before Super Tuesday, although legal maneuvering could push it back.