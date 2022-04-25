Chris Christie says Donald Trump's endorsements are 'emotional decisions' and not 'political analysis'

Former Governor Chris Christie said Donald Trump's endorsements are based on "emotional decisions."

Christie said Trump's endorsements are "all over the place," referencing JD Vance and Dr. Mehmet Oz.

He also said that Republicans may find the endorsements "are going to turn out to not have been right."

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said former President Donald Trump bases his endorsements on "emotional decisions" rather than "political analysis."

Christie was asked whether or not Trump endorsements matter during an interview on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.

"The idea that he makes these decisions based upon political analysis is sophistry," Christie told host Martha Raddatz. "This is all emotional decisions and who speaks to him last."

Christie continued by saying Trump's endorsements landed "all over the place," referencing Trump's Senate endorsements of "Hillbilly Elegy" author JD Vance and TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz,

Both endorsements received backlash from Republican party officials.

"I don't know that the JD Vance one is anywhere near a layup. You've got Republicans killing Republicans there with the Club for Growth, who's been carrying Trump's water in Georgia, is now working against him with the JD Vance endorsement, so he's kind of all over the lot," Christie said of Trump.

Christie also said that Trump's endorsements won't determine whether or not his candidates will win.

"I do think, though, when we get to June, we're going to look back and say that most of the big endorsements he made — not the ones in deep-red House districts but in the big endorsements he made — are going to turn out to not have been right," Christie said.

A representative for Trump did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

