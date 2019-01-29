Chris Christie says he told Trump to stop tweeting about Russia probe: 'You're making this worse'

Chris Christie repeatedly told President Trump not to tweet about special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, the former New Jersey governor and off-and-on Trump confidant said on TV Tuesday morning.

“I must’ve said this to him two dozen times over the last two years,” Christie said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday. “You need to stop. You’re making this worse.’”

In his new book, “Let Me Finish,” Christie recalls a Feb. 14, 2017, lunch meeting with Trump and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, during which Trump told Kushner, “This Russia thing is all over now, because I fired Flynn.”

Michael Flynn, Trump’s national security adviser, had been dismissed by the president the day before for lying to Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts during the transition with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Christie writes that he laughed and told the president, “Sir, this thing is far from over.”

“What do you mean? Flynn met with the Russians. That was the problem. I fired Flynn. It’s over,” Trump replied.

“That’s right, firing Flynn ends the whole Russia thing,” Kushner said, according to Christie.

President Trump with Chris Christie in 2017. (Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty)

“I said, ‘I hate to tell you this, but we’re going to be sitting here on Valentine’s Day 2018 still talking about Russia,’” Christie, a former federal prosecutor, recalled on “Morning Joe.” “And Jared said to me, ‘You’re crazy.’ And I said, ’No, I’m not crazy. I’ve run these investigations before, unlike you.”

Valentine’s Day 2019 will be in just over two weeks, and there’s no indication the Russia investigation will be over, much less forgotten, by then.

Christie, who was reportedly considered for several positions in Trump’s Cabinet, did not mince words when discussing the people who have been giving Trump strategic and legal advice.

He characterized Trump’s lawyers as a “C-level legal team.”

“What I was trying to tell the president that day was, don’t be fooled by what these lawyers are telling you,” Christie said. “There’s no way you can make this investigation shorter. But there’s lots of ways you can make it longer. And the way you can do that is you can keep talking about it and tweeting about it. Because every time you do that, prosecutors are going to say, ‘Great. More things for us to chase down.’”

The president did not heed Christie’s advice.

Since Feb. 14, 2017, Trump has tweeted about Mueller, Russia or the special counsel’s investigation — which the president frequently describes as a “witch hunt” — at least 92 times.

