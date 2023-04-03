Chris Christie says Trump 'bravado' on indictment is 'baloney,' can't make arraignment a good day

1
Candy Woodall, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Chris Christie continues to make bashing former President Donald Trump one of his most frequent pastimes, now taking aim at his reaction to the indictment.

Trump's campaign team has boasted millions in fundraising since the Thursday afternoon indictment news, and his competitors and potential 2024 hopefuls have largely lined up to support him against what they say is a politicized prosecution.

But Christie, the former New Jersey governor who backed Trump in 2016 and 2020 and prepared him for debates, isn't buying any of this as a political win for the former president.

Trump's reaction to the indictment, which has mostly been delivered in all caps, is all "bravado" – and "baloney," Christie said Sunday on ABC's "This Week."

Previous coverage: Chris Christie says President Biden fumbled Nashville shooting response with ice cream joke

FILE - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. Christie, who is mulling another presidential run, said on March 27, 2023, while speaking in New Hampshire, Republicans need a candidate who can execute a quick takedown of former President Donald Trump.
FILE - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. Christie, who is mulling another presidential run, said on March 27, 2023, while speaking in New Hampshire, Republicans need a candidate who can execute a quick takedown of former President Donald Trump.

Christie on Trump arraignment: 'You can't make that a good day'

Christie, who spent 7 years as a prosecutor, also criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's case against Trump as "weak" and not the best use of resources in New York.

Nonetheless, the case has brought the first indictment for a former U.S. president, and Christie isn't convinced by any positive or optimistic political spin from the Trump campaign.

"He’s going to be charged officially on Tuesday," Christie said. "He’s going to have to be mugshotted, fingerprinted and he’s going to face a criminal trial in Manhattan. You can't make that a good day under any circumstances."

Christie's latest comments come after a town hall last week in New Hampshire, where he slammed Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis – all potential presidential candidates in 2024.

The former New Jersey governor said the country needs someone with guts to take down Trump.

And though he implied he had the intestinal fortitude to do it, Christie hasn't announced a run. He said he expects to make a decision in the next month or two.

2024 watch: Chris Christie slams Trump, DeSantis, Pence in New Hampshire, considers 2024 GOP campaign

Candy Woodall is a Congress reporter for USA TODAY. She can be reached at cwoodall@usatoday.com or on Twitter at @candynotcandace.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chris Christie says Trump 'bravado' on indictment is 'baloney'

Recommended Stories

  • Chris Christie calls Trump camp’s ‘bravado’ over indictment ‘baloney’

    Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday weighed in for the first time on the indictment of former President Trump, calling the “bravado” by the Trump campaign over the matter “baloney.” Christie, a panelist on ABC’s “This Week,” said despite Trump’s attempts at avoiding a day in court, the indictment by a grand…

  • Federal judge blocks Tennessee law restricting drag shows

    A federal judge temporarily blocked a Tennessee law restricting drag shows on Friday, the day before it was set to go into effect. U.S. District Judge Thomas Parker granted a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of the law for two weeks, finding that it was “likely both vague and overly-broad.” The law, signed by Gov. Bill Lee (R)…

  • Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Tennessee’s Anti-Drag Law

    The judge sided with a group that filed a lawsuit claiming the statute violates the First Amendment.

  • Facing South Florida: School Vouchers

    Gov. Ron DeSantis this week signed a bill that allows any parent, regardless of income, to receive a voucher of around $9,000 a year to help pay for private school or to home-school their children.

  • Trump’s GOP Rivals, Shielding Him, Reveal Their 2024 Predicament

    Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida took a measured dig at Donald Trump by publicly mocking the circumstances that led New York investigators to the former president. “I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair,” DeSantis said. But as soon as Trump was indicted this week, DeSantis promptly vowed to block his state from assisting a potential extradition. In a show of support for his fellow Republican, DeSantis called the cas

  • Josh Hall celebrates 2 years with Christina Hall in teasing post: 'How long will this one last?'

    Real estate power couple Josh Hall and Christina Hall are celebrating two years of being in a relationship together. The couple got married in April 2022.

  • Absorb the blows: How Asa Hutchinson says he'll handle Trump's withering attacks in 2024

    Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson reveals his strategy for winning Republican voters and besting Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

  • Chris Christie says the 'bravado from the Trump camp' toward the indictment 'is baloney' as the former president's arraignment approaches: 'You can't make that a good day'

    A Manhattan grand jury indicted Donald Trump last week. The former president is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

  • Fast-tracked controversial bills from Florida lawmakers fuel DeSantis' presidential ambitions

    Big ticket items traditionally are held up in committees until the horse trading and session ends when a state budget is finalized. But not this year.

  • Trump charges present hurdles for prosecutors: analysts

    STORY: Legal analysts say the decision to file criminal charges against Donald Trump will present distinct hurdles for prosecutors.The historic decision was taken on Thursday (March 30) to charge the former U.S. president in a case involving a 2016 "hush money" payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.Trump and his supporters have already alleged that the charges are politically motivated."There may also be an allegation of that kind in court"Stanford Law professor David Alan Sklansky said it is unconstitutional for a prosecutor to file charges based on the political party of the defendant.But he added that the defense would need to prove that prosecutors have chosen to not file charges against similarly-situated defendants."...which will be a difficult burden for Trump to satisfy in this case".However, the historic nature of the decision by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg means prosecutors are now navigating uncharted waters. That gives Trump's legal team the opportunity to challenge key elements of the case.One area of legal uncertainty has to do whether the Manhattan DA can charge Trump with a felony for falsifying records, with the alleged intent of covering up a federal campaign finance violation."We haven't seen a case where a federal campaign fund financing offense has been used as the basis for that sort of a charge. And it's possible that for some reason or another, a court would decide that that that's not within the proper use of the New York criminal statute."The payment of $130,000 in so-called "hush money" by Trump's then-lawyer Michael Cohen to Daniels had been under investigation for several years prior to Thursday's indictment."They're going to bring challenges very quickly..."Sarah Krissoff, a partner at Day Pitney law form, says that gives Trump's defense an opening, as key witnesses have given their stories many times before."Trump's team is going to be able to do a lot of damage with that because there is likely inconsistencies in those statements along the way."On Friday a New York judge authorized Bragg to make the charges public, though it was not clear when he would do so.Trump's expected appearance before a judge in Manhattan on Tuesday (April 4) comes as the Republican mounts a comeback bid for the presidency and could further inflame divisions across the country.

  • Gary Player struggles to get a tee time at Augusta National despite wins: ‘It’s just sad’

    “It makes you wonder, how welcome are we really as past Masters champions?”

  • Donald Trump vows to escalate attacks against Alvin Bragg – sources

    The former president was stunned by the indictment at first, but after 24 hours he indicated he wanted to politically ‘rough ’em up’

  • Scuffle at pro-Trump rally in Huntington Beach leaves 2 injured

    On Saturday, two days after former President Trump was indicted, some of his supporters gathered to protest in Orange County.

  • MTG Uses ‘60 Minutes’ Interview to Call Democrats Pedophiles

    The Georgia congresswoman and conspiracy theorist stirred controversy over the respected program profiling her

  • Finland shifts right, ousts Prime Minister Sanna Marin from office

    Finland shifts right, ousts Prime Minister Sanna Marin from office

  • Manchin makes plea to DA Bragg after Trump indictment: ‘Remove all doubt’

    Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., argued Sunday that the indictment of former President Trump risks further dividing Americans and battering their trust in the justice system.

  • Trump’s Team Blasts His Lawyer as ‘Dumb’ ‘Loudmouth’

    Joe Tacopina “pisses off others with his antics, but he’s a blunt object that Donald Trump wants, apparently,” one source says

  • ‘Like lighting a match’: Trump ramps up rhetoric as legal walls close in

    The former president has responded to his indictment with invective and dire warnings amid an already polarised situation

  • Chris Christie knocks DeSantis over potential Trump extradition: ‘Who the hell asked you?’

    Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday knocked Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, who suggested last week his state would not cooperate in any potential extradition of former President Trump over an indictment filed in Manhattan despite having not received such a request. A grand jury on Thursday voted to indict Trump, who…

  • Jeb Bush questions Trump indictment, says jury should be ‘the voters’

    Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who ran for president in 2016, questioned the indictment that the Manhattan grand jury issued against former President Trump on Thursday, saying the jury in deciding the case should be “the voters.” Bush, the brother of former President George W. Bush, tweeted on Saturday that the case against Trump over…